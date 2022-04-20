Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 384.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $686.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

