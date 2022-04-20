Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

THR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

