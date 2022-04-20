Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
THR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Thermon Group (Get Rating)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermon Group (THR)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.