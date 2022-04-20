Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $216,528.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Time New Bank

TNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

