Tokes (TKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001843 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

