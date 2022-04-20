Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.41

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.41 and last traded at C$23.39, with a volume of 99422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.97.

Several research firms have commented on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.82%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.36%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

About Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

