Tornado Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.86 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $47.16 or 0.00113700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $51.86 million and $13.51 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.32 or 0.07366699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,396.81 or 0.99812085 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

