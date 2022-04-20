Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 512.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.87.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

