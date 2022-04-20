TradeStars 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180,266.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $180,266.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TradeStars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.51 or 0.07421057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,304.07 or 0.99924601 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TradeStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TradeStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.