Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $650.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.90 million and the lowest is $624.35 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $716.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

