Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

TOLWF stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

