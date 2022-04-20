Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 4.4%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 4,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

TCDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tricida by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,402 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tricida by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 611,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 317,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

