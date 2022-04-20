Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TRRSF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $26.30 on Friday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

