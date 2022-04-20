Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys 1,173 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 13.8% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.21. 64,336,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,547,703. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

