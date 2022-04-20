Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $913,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,055. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $442.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.