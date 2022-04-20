Triton Wealth Management PLLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.35.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. 16,595,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,652,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

