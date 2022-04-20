Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases 3,324 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UPRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,847,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,662. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

