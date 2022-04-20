Triton Wealth Management PLLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.16 on Wednesday, reaching $214.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,697,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,258,461. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $625.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

