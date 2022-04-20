Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,021,000.

VOO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.71. 5,057,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.38 and its 200 day moving average is $415.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

