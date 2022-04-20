TriumphX (TRIX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $141,183.00

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $141,183.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TriumphX

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

