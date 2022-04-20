Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.00 Million

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to report $106.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.90 million and the lowest is $94.56 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $440.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.04 million to $541.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.56 million to $593.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 29,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.