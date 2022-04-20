Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 3,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $474.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.