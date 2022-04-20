Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.
TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
TSE TRQ opened at C$37.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
