Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

TSE TRQ opened at C$37.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

