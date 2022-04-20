UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $114.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

