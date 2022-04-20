Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $35.36

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $36.65. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 5,668 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

