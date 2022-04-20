Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $35.36

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $36.65. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 5,668 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.
In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.