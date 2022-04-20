UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Tops $441.54

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $122,349.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $441.54 or 0.01051514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.75 or 0.00258995 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004949 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000793 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00257370 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002328 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UNCX is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,316 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

