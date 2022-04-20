Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Reaches $5.22 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00012599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00189301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00393625 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

