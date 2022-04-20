Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,795,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $247.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,789. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.29.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

