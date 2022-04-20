Unistake Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $59,543.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unistake has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,646,326 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

