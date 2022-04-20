United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.32

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $8.67. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 39,818 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

