Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.58 and last traded at $83.66. 26,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,155,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

