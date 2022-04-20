Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Cap Reaches $4.46 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $15,833.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00046206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.59 or 0.07441183 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,752.42 or 0.99816402 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

