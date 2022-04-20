Urbana (TSE:URB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.99

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 1085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$172 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.64.

In other Urbana news, Director Michael Brydon Charles Gundy acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,650. Insiders have purchased 27,700 shares of company stock worth $96,367 over the last ninety days.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

