Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $125.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

NYSE VLO opened at $107.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $111.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,697,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 123,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

