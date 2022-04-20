Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,230.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

