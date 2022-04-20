Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 111.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

