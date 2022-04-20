Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 968 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

MANT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

