Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.