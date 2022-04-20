Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

