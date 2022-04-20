VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.41

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.41 and last traded at $108.33, with a volume of 40607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,197,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,367,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.