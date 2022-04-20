VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.41

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.41 and last traded at $108.33, with a volume of 40607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,197,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,367,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

