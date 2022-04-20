Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

