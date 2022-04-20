Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 1,949,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,288,570. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

