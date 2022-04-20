Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

