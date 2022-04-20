Vanilla Network Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.05 million and $1,063.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00008756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.58 or 0.07392279 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,221.43 or 1.00053187 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

