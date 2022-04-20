Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $5.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 85,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,875. The firm has a market cap of $400.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $43,396.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 950,786 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 741,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 482,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

