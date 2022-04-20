Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $13.19

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.47. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 604 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.