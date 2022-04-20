Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veru by 34.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,033,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.39 million, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.