VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits One Day Volume of $45,636.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.55 million and approximately $45,636.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.23 or 0.07418838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.17 or 0.99746630 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,918,153 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

