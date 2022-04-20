Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.99

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 8625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,791 shares of company stock worth $128,695.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

