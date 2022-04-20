Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 327,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $43.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.