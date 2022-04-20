Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Down 7.5%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 24,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 73,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)
