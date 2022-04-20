Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Down 7.5%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 24,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 73,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

